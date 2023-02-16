Markets
Infineon Anticipates Significant Increase In Profitability In Coming Years

February 16, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Infineon (IFNNY) said it expects revenue growth in the double-digit percent range and a significant increase in profitability in the coming years. In addition to focusing on profitability, the company will also place greater emphasis on liquidity in the future.

"The investment ratio previously used will be replaced by an explicit free cash flow target. We expect a free cash flow, excluding major frontend buildings, in a range of 10 to 15 percent of revenue over the cycle," Sven Schneider, CFO, said.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenue of around 15 billion euros, 500 million euros plus or minus 500 million euros. Compared with the previous year, this represents an increase in revenue of around 9 percent. Free cash flow is expected to be around 800 million euros.

