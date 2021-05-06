Infineon adds new Japanese supplier to help meet chip demand

Contributor
Caroline Copley Reuters
Published

German chipmaker Infineon said on Thursday it had signed a contract with Japanese wafer maker Showa Denko K.K. as it seeks to expand its suppliers to help meet growing demand for semiconductors.

BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DEI said on Thursday it had signed a contract with Japanese wafer maker Showa Denko K.K. 4004.T as it seeks to expand its suppliers to help meet growing demand for semiconductors.

Showa Denko will supply an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy, which is used to make power semiconductors for industrial power supply and charging infrastructure for electric cars, it said.

The contract runs for two years and has the option of being extended, Infineon said.

"The expansion of our supplier base with Showa Denko for wafers in this growth market marks an important step in our multisourcing strategy," said Peter Wawer, head of Infineon's industrial power control division.

Infineon expects the market for SiC-based semiconductors to grow 30-40% annually over the next five years.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters