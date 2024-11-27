News & Insights

Infield Minerals Grants Stock Options to Key Personnel

November 27, 2024 — 07:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infield Minerals Corp (TSE:INFD) has released an update.

Infield Minerals Corp. has granted 2,400,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, with each option exercisable at $0.05 per share until November 2029. The company is focused on gold exploration in the U.S. Great Basin, aiming to enhance value through discovery and sustainable development.

