Infield Minerals Grants Stock Options to Key Personnel

Infield Minerals Corp. has granted 2,400,000 stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, with each option exercisable at $0.05 per share until November 2029. The company is focused on gold exploration in the U.S. Great Basin, aiming to enhance value through discovery and sustainable development.

