Infield Minerals Expands with Utah Gold Property Acquisition

Infield Minerals Corp (TSE:INFD) has released an update.

Infield Minerals Corp. is set to expand its mining portfolio by acquiring full interest in the Kings Canyon gold property in Utah, USA, through the purchase of 1468289 B.C. Ltd. This strategic move will result in the issuance of over 5.4 million new shares to the previous owners and is pending regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, with an expected resumption of trading following a technical report submission. Kings Canyon, known for its Carlin-type gold mineralization, has significant historical gold resources and potential for further exploration and value creation.

