Infield Minerals Announces Additional $250,000 Financing

October 28, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Infield Minerals Corp (TSE:INFD) has released an update.

Infield Minerals Corp. plans to raise an additional $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement due to increased demand. The funds will primarily support exploration activities at the Kings Canyon Property in Utah. The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and involves participation from company officers and directors.

