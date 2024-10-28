Infield Minerals Announces Additional $250,000 Financing

Infield Minerals Corp (TSE:INFD) has released an update.

Infield Minerals Corp. plans to raise an additional $250,000 through a non-brokered private placement due to increased demand. The funds will primarily support exploration activities at the Kings Canyon Property in Utah. The financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and involves participation from company officers and directors.

For further insights into TSE:INFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.