Inficon Holding (SIX:IFCN) Price Target Increased by 7.93% to 1,072.92

The average one-year price target for Inficon Holding (SIX:IFCN) has been revised to 1,072.92 / share. This is an increase of 7.93% from the prior estimate of 994.07 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 909.00 to a high of 1,385.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.55% from the latest reported closing price of 1,136.00 / share.

Inficon Holding Maintains 1.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inficon Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFCN is 0.12%, a decrease of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 57K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCN by 25.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCN by 3.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFCN by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 15K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 14K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 80.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCN by 37.55% over the last quarter.

