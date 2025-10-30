INFICON Holding (IFCNF) Price Target Decreased by 90.06% to 151.29

The average one-year price target for INFICON Holding (OTCPK:IFCNF) has been revised to $151.29 / share. This is a decrease of 90.06% from the prior estimate of $1,522.72 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $97.26 to a high of $184.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 89.96% from the latest reported closing price of $1,506.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in INFICON Holding. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 70.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFCNF is 0.28%, an increase of 62.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.25% to 52K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCNF by 11.81% over the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 12K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 16.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFCNF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

WSCAX - Wanger International holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MXIGX - Great-West International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

