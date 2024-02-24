Infibeam Avenues (NSEI:INFIBEAM) Price Target Increased by 48.93% to 42.53

The average one-year price target for Infibeam Avenues (NSEI:INFIBEAM) has been revised to 42.53 / share. This is an increase of 48.93% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.12 to a high of 43.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from the latest reported closing price of 35.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infibeam Avenues. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFIBEAM is 0.01%, an increase of 25.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 76,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,035K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,597K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFIBEAM by 47.46% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,671K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,491K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5,257K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares, representing a decrease of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFIBEAM by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 5,141K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.