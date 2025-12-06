Infibeam Avenues (BSE:539807) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for Infibeam Avenues (BSE:539807) has been revised to ₹ 21.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of ₹ 19.89 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 20.20 to a high of ₹ 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.65% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 17.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infibeam Avenues. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 539807 is 0.01%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.45% to 77,066K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,182K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,315K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,625K shares , representing a decrease of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539807 by 30.53% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,884K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,732K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 539807 by 13.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,267K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 4,021K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,833K shares , representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 539807 by 34.19% over the last quarter.

