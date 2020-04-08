INEOS to build second French hand sanitiser plant within 10 days

Contributor
Nina Chestney Reuters
Published

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Chemicals manufacturer INEOS INEOSG.UL said on Wednesday it will build a second hand sanitiser plant in France in 10 days to help meet a European shortage.

The plant in Etain, northeast France, will be their fourth in total.

The company said it has started hand sanitiser production at a rate of one million bottles per month at its other French site in Lavera.

The privately owned British firm last week said it had started production at sites in Britain and Germany.

