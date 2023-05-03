Ineos buys portion of Chesapeake assets for $1.4 billion

May 3 (Reuters) - INEOS Energy on Wednesday said it had acquired a portion of Chesapeake Energy's oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford shale, south Texas for $1.4 billion.

INEOS now holds production and exploration leases across 172,000 acres in south Texas, the company said.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.