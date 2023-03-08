US Markets

INEOS announces carbon capture and storage under Danish North Sea via Project Greensand

March 08, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen and Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - The INEOS and Wintershall Dea led consortium of 23 organisations announced on Wednesday that carbon dioxide from Belgium was successfully transported and stored under Danish North Sea via Project Greensand.

The press release from INEOS highlighted that the "CO2 injected into the Nini field is stored at a depth of about 1,800 metres below the seabed and will be closely monitored."

