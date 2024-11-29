News & Insights

Stocks

INEO Tech Corp. Sees Strong Revenue Growth

November 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

INEO Tech Corp. (TSE:INEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

INEO Tech Corp. reported a robust 47.8% increase in revenue from its Welcoming System as the company shifts focus towards advertising and digital displays. With a 35% growth in US retail locations, INEO’s strategic pivot is set to drive further gains in the coming quarters. The company also strengthened its board by adding Kerem Akbas and secured a new patent for its welcoming system.

For further insights into TSE:INEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.