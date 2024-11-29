INEO Tech Corp. Sees Strong Revenue Growth

INEO Tech Corp. (TSE:INEO) has released an update.

INEO Tech Corp. reported a robust 47.8% increase in revenue from its Welcoming System as the company shifts focus towards advertising and digital displays. With a 35% growth in US retail locations, INEO’s strategic pivot is set to drive further gains in the coming quarters. The company also strengthened its board by adding Kerem Akbas and secured a new patent for its welcoming system.

