INE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSX: INE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.82, changing hands as high as $19.95 per share. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INE's low point in its 52 week range is $16.57 per share, with $23.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.61.

