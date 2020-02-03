INDY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares India 50 ETF (Symbol: INDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.27, changing hands as low as $37.00 per share. iShares India 50 shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INDY's low point in its 52 week range is $33.61 per share, with $39.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.22.

