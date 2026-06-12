INDV Stock: What Sublocade Growth Signals for 2026

Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV is leaning harder on one product to drive results. Sublocade, its monthly extended-release buprenorphine therapy, is now the main source of revenue growth and a key reason first-quarter momentum accelerated.

The setup for 2026 comes down to demand durability. Record patient starts, rising dispense units, and a broader prescriber base are reinforcing Sublocade’s growth profile as Indivior moves beyond major restructuring actions that shaped fiscal 2025.

Sublocade Growth Engine for INDV

Sublocade is increasingly the company’s growth engine because it is the core long-acting injectable therapy in Indivior’s portfolio and the biggest contributor to fiscal 2025 gains. Total net revenues were $1.2 billion in fiscal 2025, up 4% year over year, and Sublocade accounted for $856.0 million of that total, up 13% year over year.

That performance also reflects how Indivior is positioning the franchise commercially. Management has emphasized accelerating patient starts and stronger market penetration, with more than 500,000 patients in the United States prescribed Sublocade since its 2018 launch.

Indivior’s Market Position in Long-Acting Injectables

Indivior holds a leading share in the U.S. long-acting injectable opioid use disorder segment. In 2025, the U.S. long-acting injectable segment grew in the high-teens, while Indivior’s share stayed stable in the mid-seventies.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company highlighted a stable category share at 76% and pointed to a larger prescriber base than in 2025. A steady share position combined with expanding prescriber participation can be a meaningful indicator that competitive standing is holding even as the market expands.

Indivior’s stock has risen 6.3% so far this year against a decrease of 9.9% for the industry.

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Indivior’s Q1 2026 Demand Signals Are Getting Stronger

First-quarter 2026 results showed multiple demand drivers moving in the right direction. Total net revenues rose 19% year over year to $317 million, powered by U.S. Sublocade performance, while total Sublocade net revenues increased 32% to $232 million. Favorable price and mix also contributed, and the quarter included a $14 million gross-to-net benefit.

Volume indicators were also strong. Dispense unit volume increased 20% year over year, supported by improved commercial execution and the early impact of the consumer campaign. The quarter also produced record new patient starts, with roughly 31,800 patients beginning Sublocade treatment, lifting the total patients treated over the last 12 months to 191,600 by quarter end.

Prescriber participation broadened as well. Active Sublocade prescribers rose 19% year over year, and healthcare providers treating five or more patients increased 20%. That combination points to both wider adoption and deeper utilization among providers already engaged with the therapy.

INDV’s 2026 Outlook and What Will Drive It

For 2026, management expects Sublocade sales of $950-$990 million, implying 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company also projects U.S. Sublocade dispense-unit growth in the mid-teens percentage range, a step up from 7% growth in 2025.

Operationally, that roadmap depends on continued commercial execution and sustained investment in the direct-to-consumer marketing campaign, which management expects to support faster dispense-unit growth. Indivior also expects gross-to-net adjustments to be a headwind for Sublocade and Suboxone in 2026, making execution and product mix important inputs to the year’s outcome.

Indivior’s Long-Term Tailwind Is Category Underpenetration

A long-term opportunity remains in the category itself. Long-acting injectables represent only around 9% penetration in the opioid use disorder market, leaving room for adoption to expand as providers seek approaches that can improve adherence versus daily medications.

If that penetration rate rises, Sublocade’s established position, payor coverage exceeding 88%, and expanding prescriber base could keep the company tied to category growth over time.

INDV Risks That Could Disrupt the Growth Narrative

The risk profile is straightforward: concentration, pipeline uncertainty, and legal exposure. Indivior remains heavily dependent on Sublocade, which is described as the primary driver of earnings growth.

Pipeline setbacks add another constraint. The company decided not to advance INDV-6001 into phase III development and halted internal development of INDV-2000 in opioid use disorder after a phase II miss, with plans to seek external business development options for the asset.

Legal and regulatory exposure also remains an overhang. Indivior faces ongoing litigation tied to opioids and antitrust claims, and it must comply with obligations under its Department of Justice resolution agreement through 2027.

INDV’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Indivior has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Immunocore IMCR and AC Immune ACIU. While Liquidia and Immunocore have a Zacks Rank #1, AC Immune has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have gained 107.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 have improved from 88 cents to earnings per share of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for AC Immune have narrowed from 87 cents per share to 84 cents per share. AC Immune’s shares have declined 28% year to date.

ACIU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average negative surprise being 1.4%.

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