INDV and the Shift to Long-Acting Opioid Use Disorder Care in 2026

Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV is benefiting from a market shift toward long-acting injectable care for opioid use disorder. Monthly treatment can improve adherence versus daily medications, which can support better continuity of care.

That demand dynamic matters because long-acting injectables still account for only about 9% penetration in the opioid use disorder category. If adoption continues to broaden, the runway for category growth will remain meaningful into 2026 and beyond.

INDV Riding a Market Shift Toward Monthly Treatment

Long-acting injectables are built around a simple clinical advantage: fewer dosing events. Compared with daily medications, a monthly regimen can improve adherence, which can be an important lever in opioid use disorder treatment.

That advantage underpins the longer-term opportunity for Indivior because category penetration remains low. A wider shift by providers toward long-acting injectables would expand the addressable pool even without major changes in the overall opioid use disorder landscape.

Indivior’s Consumer Campaign Could Change Adoption Curves

Management expects improved commercial execution and continued investment in a direct-to-consumer campaign to accelerate U.S. Sublocade dispense-unit growth to the mid-teens percentage range in 2026. That compares with 7% growth in 2025.

This matters more as competition increases because growth driven by execution and demand creation is harder to replicate than growth driven only by pricing or a transient channel benefit. Indivior’s early results already point to traction from this approach.

Indivior’s stock has risen 6.3% so far this year against a decrease of 9.9% for the industry.



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Indivior’s Payer Access and Category Leadership

Access and share are two pillars supporting demand persistence. Sublocade has more than 88% payor coverage, which can reduce friction as prescribers expand use and as new patients start therapy.

Indivior also holds a leading position in the U.S. long-acting injectable segment, with share described as stable in the mid-seventies in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, the company cited a 76% category share. That combination of access and leadership can raise barriers to entry for competitors and help sustain utilization trends.

INDV Pipeline Strategy is Shifting After Setbacks

Indivior’s internal development strategy is adjusting after setbacks. The company said it does not intend to pursue phase III development of INDV-6001 and amended its license agreement with Alar Pharmaceuticals. Under the revised terms, Alar regains development and commercialization rights outside the United States, while Indivior retains exclusive U.S. commercial rights should the product ultimately receive approval.

The company also will not advance INDV-2000 internally as a treatment for opioid use disorder after a phase II study missed its primary endpoint of no treatment failure. Management plans to seek external business development opportunities for the asset, citing supportive exploratory findings and a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

INDV: What to Watch in Late 2026

The operating checklist for late 2026 is clear. Watch whether the company can sustain record patient starts while keeping dispense-unit momentum supported by commercial execution and the consumer campaign.

Also track whether Indivior can maintain category share while expanding prescriber depth. In the first quarter of 2026, active Sublocade prescribers increased 19% year over year and providers treating five or more patients rose 20%, signaling broader and deeper participation.

Finally, gross-to-net adjustments are expected to be a headwind for Sublocade and Suboxone in 2026, so mix and access will matter. Capital allocation is another item to monitor, with buybacks already active and remaining authorization available through mid-2027.

INDV’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Indivior has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Liquidia Corporation LQDA, Immunocore IMCR and AC Immune ACIU. While Liquidia and Immunocore have a Zacks Rank #1, AC Immune has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased from $1.50 to $2.97. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $2.91 to $4.81. LQDA shares have gained 107.7% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 have improved from 88 cents to earnings per share of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.6% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for AC Immune have narrowed from 87 cents per share to 84 cents per share. AC Immune’s shares have declined 28% year to date.

ACIU’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average negative surprise being 1.4%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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