Industry veteran Kate Davidson appointed CEO of UK's Dignity

May 16 (Reuters) - UK funeral services provider Dignity Plc DTY.L said on Monday it appointed Kate Davidson as its chief executive officer, effective from June 10, just months after she joined the board.

An industry veteran, Davidson re-joined Dignity in 2021 as its chief operating officer before she was added to the board in January this year. She will replace Gary Channon in the top role.

