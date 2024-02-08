Industry group pares EU steel demand forecast for 2024

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A European Union industry group on Thursday cut its steel demand outlook for this year, predicting 5.6% growth as industrial production recovers but with gains capped by geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

The European Steel Association (Eurofer) had previously forecast that steel consumption would bounce by 7.6% this year.

"Ongoing conflicts, prolonged uncertainty in energy prices and monetary tightening due to persistent inflation, combined with a bleak economic outlook, have further impacted apparent steel consumption," a statement said.

"This downward trend is set to weigh also on the rebound which was anticipated for this year."

Eurofer Director General Axel Eggert called for action by politicians to help the regional steel industry to survive.

"The European steel industry cannot yet see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "We urgently need a European industrial deal if we are to secure a future for the steel industry and its entire value chain."

The group also downgraded its outlook for apparent steel consumption for last year, expecting a fall of 6.3% instead of the 5.3% forecast in October.

Apparent steel demand measures steel output plus imports net of exports and incoming material being further processed in the bloc.

In the third quarter of 2023 - the most recent actual data available - apparent steel consumption registered its sixth consecutive negative reading, falling 3.9% to 30.4 million metric tons.

Among steel-using sectors, positive performance in the automotive industry partly helped to offset weakness in mechanical engineering, domestic appliances and construction, the last of which accounts for about 35% of steel demand.

The EU steel sector produces about 152 million metric tons of steel per year from 500 sites, with turnover of 130 billion euros ($139.9 billion).

($1 = 0.9294 euros)

