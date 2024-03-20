News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Industry consolidation vital for European airlines - IAG CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 20, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Wednesday further consolidation of Europe's airlines was necessary to keep the industry competitive.

"If we don't allow consolidation in Europe, we will destroy airlines in Europe," IAG CEO Luis Gallego told an aviation conference.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
BA
EZJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.