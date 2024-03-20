Industry consolidation vital for European airlines - IAG CEO

BRUSSELS, March 20 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Wednesday further consolidation of Europe's airlines was necessary to keep the industry competitive.

"If we don't allow consolidation in Europe, we will destroy airlines in Europe," IAG CEO Luis Gallego told an aviation conference.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Louise Heavens)

