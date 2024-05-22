Industry Comparison: Evaluating Lam Research Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Lam Research Background

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Lam Research Corp 35.40 15.71 8.99 11.89% $1.23 $1.8 -1.96% ASML Holding NV 47.12 24.34 12.84 8.98% $1.61 $2.7 -21.59% Applied Materials Inc 25.26 10.04 6.96 9.67% $2.15 $3.15 -0.91% KLA Corp 40.06 33.29 10.90 19.6% $0.88 $1.37 -2.99% Teradyne Inc 53.33 8.56 8.62 2.53% $0.1 $0.34 -2.87% Entegris Inc 62.48 5.74 5.87 1.32% $0.2 $0.35 -16.41% Enphase Energy Inc 57.47 16.44 8.59 -1.69% $0.01 $0.12 -63.73% Onto Innovation Inc 82.06 6.38 13.49 2.66% $0.06 $0.12 14.9% Amkor Technology Inc 21.58 2.02 1.27 1.48% $0.23 $0.2 -22.05% FormFactor Inc 44.50 4.87 6.88 2.38% $0.01 $0.06 0.76% Axcelis Technologies Inc 14.82 4.05 3.29 5.84% $0.06 $0.12 -0.65% Photronics Inc 12.73 1.75 1.95 2.62% $0.07 $0.08 2.48% ACM Research Inc 17.73 1.81 2.38 2.23% $0.03 $0.08 104.95% PDF Solutions Inc 593.33 6.07 8.31 -0.17% $-0.0 $0.03 1.35% Aehr Test Systems 22.10 3.84 4.74 -1.69% $-0.0 $0.0 -56.04% inTest Corp 16.59 1.23 0.97 0.68% $0.0 $0.01 -6.56% Average 74.08 8.7 6.47 3.76% $0.36 $0.58 -4.62%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Lam Research, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.4 is 0.48x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 15.71 relative to the industry average by 1.81x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.99, surpassing the industry average by 1.39x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.89%, which is 8.13% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.23 Billion, which is 3.42x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $1.8 Billion, which indicates 3.1x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of -1.96%, which surpasses the industry average of -4.62%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Lam Research against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Lam Research is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Key Takeaways

For Lam Research, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Lam Research outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.