Industry Comparison: Evaluating Vistra Against Competitors In Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Vistra (NYSE:VST) in comparison to its major competitors within the Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Vistra Background

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Vistra Corp 56.03 9.98 2.49 -2.79% $0.75 $0.84 -30.98% The AES Corp 25.88 4.63 1.07 18.99% $0.95 $0.62 -4.75% Central Puerto SA 7.43 0.99 3.77 2.24% $81.07 $55.89 21.92% Average 16.66 2.81 2.42 10.61% $41.01 $28.25 8.59%

By analyzing Vistra, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 56.03 for this company is 3.36x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.98 which exceeds the industry average by 3.55x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.49, which is 1.03x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of -2.79%, which is 13.4% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $750 Million, which is 0.02x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $840 Million, which indicates 0.03x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of -30.98%, which is much lower than the industry average of 8.59%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Vistra and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Vistra is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Vistra, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry, indicating potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Vistra's low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards, raising concerns about its operational efficiency and growth prospects.

