Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 57.90 54.51 32.19 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.68 8.08 12.16 8.36% $555.05 $439.35 38.95% Broadcom Inc 132.42 11.66 16.23 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 121.67 3.92 9.25 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% Texas Instruments Inc 36.84 10.47 11.58 7.86% $2.09 $2.47 -8.41% Qualcomm Inc 17.39 6.57 4.51 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% ARM Holdings PLC 220.11 23.28 40.02 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Micron Technology Inc 146.80 2.52 4.58 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 93.27% Analog Devices Inc 64.45 3.02 11.01 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Microchip Technology Inc 46.19 5.69 6.58 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ON Semiconductor Corp 16.99 3.40 4.04 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 64.54 11.87 13.73 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% STMicroelectronics NV 10.10 1.26 1.62 1.98% $0.74 $1.23 -26.63% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.54 2.24 1.18 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% First Solar Inc 15.67 2.57 5.08 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.71 1.50 2.40 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 23.05 2.15 3.29 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 126.28 8.44 13.24 2.67% $0.05 $0.11 33.47% Universal Display Corp 33.55 5 12.37 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 51.24 10.25 12.87 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Average 62.54 6.52 9.78 3.47% $33.37 $27.12 7.5%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

At 57.9, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.93x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 54.51 relative to the industry average by 8.36x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 32.19, surpassing the industry average by 3.29x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% that is 27.66% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.69x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.96x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 93.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.5%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower earnings and gross profit margins.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.