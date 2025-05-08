Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.82 36.01 22.25 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 94.82 13.80 18.11 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 73.26 2.81 5.91 1.23% $1.69 $3.88 35.9% Qualcomm Inc 14.72 5.71 3.84 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 31.21 9.13 9.43 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 163.41 20.39 35.67 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 63.85 2.83 10.67 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 19.77 1.90 2.98 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.98 9.33 12.97 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% Microchip Technology Inc 84.35 4.29 5.49 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.54 1.16 1.75 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 17.54 1.85 0.96 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 11.69 1.40 2.29 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 26.94 2.02 2.50 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 11.03 1.70 3.28 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.58 1.60 2.67 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1614.33 13.30 26.09 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 29.79 4.10 10.53 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 131.30 9.44 13.74 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Qorvo Inc 122.93 1.96 1.83 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Average 135.16 5.72 8.98 2.79% $3.86 $3.77 12.54%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 39.82 significantly below the industry average by 0.29x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 36.01 relative to the industry average by 6.3x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.25 , surpassing the industry average by 2.48x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% , which is 27.63% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.69x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 12.54%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

