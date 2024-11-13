Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 69.52 62.55 38.34 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 34.42 8.07 13.22 8.36% $360.77 $439.35 38.95% Broadcom Inc 142.34 12.54 17.45 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 127.11 4.09 9.66 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% Texas Instruments Inc 39.55 11.24 12.44 7.86% $2.09 $2.47 -8.41% Qualcomm Inc 18.28 6.91 4.74 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% ARM Holdings PLC 231.32 24.46 42.06 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Micron Technology Inc 148.71 2.56 4.63 1.99% $3.63 $2.74 93.27% Analog Devices Inc 66.13 3.10 11.30 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Microchip Technology Inc 46.74 5.76 6.66 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 72.55 13.35 15.44 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% ON Semiconductor Corp 17.43 3.48 4.14 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% STMicroelectronics NV 11.17 1.39 1.80 1.98% $0.74 $1.23 -26.63% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.88 2.16 1.14 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% First Solar Inc 15.70 2.57 5.09 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 10.74 1.60 2.51 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% Skyworks Solutions Inc 17.98 2.19 3.21 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 126.79 8.45 13.30 2.67% $0.04 $0.1 5.37% Universal Display Corp 34.65 5.16 12.77 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 51.79 10.36 13.01 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Average 64.86 6.81 10.24 3.5% $23.05 $27.1 5.78%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 69.52, is 1.07x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 62.55 which exceeds the industry average by 9.19x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 38.34, which is 3.74x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.94%, which is 27.44% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $19.71 Billion, which is 0.86x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $22.57 Billion, which indicates 0.83x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 122.4% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.78%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth suggest strong profitability and future prospects. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit levels may raise concerns about operational efficiency and sustainability. Overall, NVIDIA's performance in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry appears mixed, with both positive and negative indicators to consider.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.