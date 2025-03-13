Industry Comparison: Evaluating Meta Platforms Against Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.97 8.59 9.85 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 20.78 6.27 5.94 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.18 0.89 1.76 1.98% $9.27 $17.16 1.69% Pinterest Inc 12.46 4.75 6.37 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 38.96 3.92 8.38 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 136.75 2.21 3.26 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 155.90 6.01 3.70 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% JOYY Inc 15.02 0.51 1.38 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Weibo Corp 7.37 0.73 1.59 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% Yelp Inc 18.55 3.05 1.74 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Tripadvisor Inc 343.75 2.05 1.09 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 28.20 0.95 1.27 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 8.88 0.74 0.87 4.03% $0.56 $1.05 -12.1% Average 66.4 2.67 3.11 7.49% $3.95 $6.56 2.92%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 25.97 is 0.39x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.59 relative to the industry average by 3.22x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.85, which is 3.17x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.51% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion, which is 7.15x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion, which indicates 6.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 2.92%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

