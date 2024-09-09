Industry Comparison: Evaluating Cisco Systems Against Competitors In Communications Equipment Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and its primary competitors in the Communications Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cisco Systems Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cisco Systems Inc 19.09 4.26 3.66 4.74% $3.64 $8.78 -10.27% Motorola Solutions Inc 50.53 89.77 7.08 66.97% $0.75 $1.34 9.36% Nokia Oyj 22.51 1 1.05 -0.69% $0.7 $1.94 -17.87% Juniper Networks Inc 54.08 2.81 2.47 0.76% $0.11 $0.69 -16.82% F5 Inc 21.44 3.85 4.26 4.85% $0.19 $0.56 -1.02% Ubiquiti Inc 32.71 120.48 5.94 171.67% $0.14 $0.2 3.33% Ciena Corp 54.43 2.56 1.86 0.49% $0.07 $0.4 -11.76% Calix Inc 1149.33 3.01 2.43 -1.06% $-0.01 $0.11 -24.09% Harmonic Inc 27.75 3.94 2.76 -3.13% $-0.01 $0.07 -11.04% Digi International Inc 58.96 1.75 2.32 1.74% $0.02 $0.06 -6.27% Aviat Networks Inc 22.48 1.22 0.80 1.33% $0.01 $0.04 33.7% Average 149.42 23.04 3.1 24.29% $0.2 $0.54 -4.25%

Through a detailed examination of Cisco Systems, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 19.09 significantly below the industry average by 0.13x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 4.26, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.18x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.66, which is 1.18x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.74%, which is 19.55% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.64 Billion is 18.2x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $8.78 Billion, which indicates 16.26x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -10.27% compared to the industry average of -4.25%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Cisco Systems against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Cisco Systems is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Cisco Systems, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, which may indicate overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Cisco Systems shows lower profitability compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit suggest strong operational performance, while the low revenue growth indicates slower expansion within the industry.

