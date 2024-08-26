Industry Comparison: Evaluating Cisco Systems Against Competitors In Communications Equipment Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) alongside its primary competitors in the Communications Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cisco Systems Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cisco Systems Inc 19.98 4.50 3.83 4.74% $3.64 $8.78 7.4% Motorola Solutions Inc 50.40 89.54 7.06 66.97% $0.75 $1.34 9.36% Nokia Oyj 21.99 0.97 1.03 -0.69% $0.7 $1.94 -17.87% Juniper Networks Inc 54.65 2.84 2.50 0.76% $0.11 $0.69 -16.82% Ubiquiti Inc 33.50 123.38 6.08 1503.1% $0.12 $0.17 7.69% F5 Inc 21.45 3.85 4.27 4.85% $0.19 $0.56 -1.02% Ciena Corp 54.37 2.82 2.01 -0.58% $0.04 $0.39 -19.58% Calix Inc 1251.33 3.28 2.65 -1.06% $-0.01 $0.11 -24.09% Harmonic Inc 30.02 4.27 2.98 -3.13% $-0.01 $0.07 -11.04% Digi International Inc 64.07 1.91 2.52 1.74% $0.02 $0.06 -6.27% Aviat Networks Inc 24.75 1.35 0.88 1.33% $0.01 $0.04 33.7% Average 160.65 23.42 3.2 157.33% $0.19 $0.54 -4.59%

Through a thorough examination of Cisco Systems, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 19.98, which is 0.12x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 4.5, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.19x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.83, which is 1.2x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.74% is 152.59% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.64 Billion, which is 19.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $8.78 Billion is 16.26x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.4%, outperforming the industry average of -4.59%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Cisco Systems against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Cisco Systems is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Key Takeaways

For Cisco Systems, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE may indicate lower profitability compared to peers, while high EBITDA and gross profit levels suggest strong operational performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate indicates potential for future expansion in the Communications Equipment industry.

