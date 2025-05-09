Industry Comparison: Evaluating Amazon.com Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.28 6.67 3.18 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.22 2.16 2.26 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 10.44 3.59 2.98 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 63.94 28.08 5.88 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 9.17 1.49 0.33 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 183.07 10.64 1.51 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% eBay Inc 16.96 6.57 3.35 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.05 1.30 0.50 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.73 3.95 2.96 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 9.84 3.17 0.89 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.91 3.98 2.45 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Nordstrom Inc 14.01 3.58 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.70 0.72 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 81.64 4.35 1.22 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.20 0.21 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 67 9.13 0.34 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 36.26 5.53 1.68 4.94% $7.48 $17.21 6.1%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 31.28 , which is 0.86x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.67 which exceeds the industry average by 1.21x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.18 , which is 1.89x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% , which is 0.85% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 4.88x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.57x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 8.62%, outperforming the industry average of 6.1%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

