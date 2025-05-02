Industry Comparison: Evaluating Amazon.com Against Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.39 7.06 3.20 7.34% $38.55 $88.9 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.58 2.09 2.18 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 10.14 3.49 2.89 9.28% $32.41 $62.81 24.45% MercadoLibre Inc 60.88 26.74 5.60 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 8.89 1.45 0.32 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 293.38 10.38 1.42 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.27 6.30 3.22 9.95% $0.76 $1.86 0.23% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.86 1.27 0.49 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 32.96 3.85 2.89 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 9.56 3.07 0.86 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.75 3.94 2.43 8.12% $0.99 $2.22 22.68% Nordstrom Inc 13.83 3.53 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.63 0.71 0.14 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 55.94 3.56 1.03 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 7.36 0.21 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 63 8.58 0.32 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 41.2 5.28 1.61 5.07% $7.48 $17.23 6.76%

By thoroughly analyzing Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 34.39 significantly below the industry average by 0.83x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.06 relative to the industry average by 1.34x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.2 , which is 1.99x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% , which is 2.27% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion is 5.15x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $88.9 Billion , which indicates 5.16x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 10.49%, outperforming the industry average of 6.76%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

