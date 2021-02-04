Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Shareholders in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Pfizer's 15 analysts is for revenues of US$62b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 47% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 107% to US$2.61. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$55b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.50 in 2021. The most recent forecasts are noticeably more optimistic, with a nice increase in revenue estimates and a lift to earnings per share as well.

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$41.15, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Pfizer, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$53.00 and the most bearish at US$36.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Pfizer is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 47%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.9% next year. Not only are Pfizer's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Pfizer.

