Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Revenue Forecasts By 13%

Celebrations may be in order for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Ocular Therapeutix has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 13% to US$10.54 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the six analysts covering Ocular Therapeutix are now predicting revenues of US$21m in 2020. If met, this would reflect a substantial 191% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$19m of revenue in 2020. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Ocular Therapeutix, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ocular Therapeutix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 191% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 27% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ocular Therapeutix is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Ocular Therapeutix this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Ocular Therapeutix.

Analysts are clearly in love with Ocular Therapeutix at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

