Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Revenue Forecasts By 13%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Huize Holding will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Huize Holding's three analysts is for revenues of CN¥2.0b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a notable 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CN¥1.7b in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Huize Holding, given the decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGM:HUIZ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2021

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 22% to CN¥31.43, suggesting concerns around Huize Holding's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Huize Holding analyst has a price target of CN¥10.06 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥2.34. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Huize Holding is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Huize Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 18% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 38% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Huize Holding is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Huize Holding's future valuation. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Huize Holding.

Better yet, Huize Holding is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.