Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Revenue Forecasts By 15%

Shareholders in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Frontline's eight analysts is for revenues of US$719m in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 20% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$627m in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a decent improvement in revenue forecasts. NYSE:FRO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 3rd 2022

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 37% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 7.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 6.7% annually for the foreseeable future. The forecasts do look bearish for Frontline, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Frontline this year. The analysts also expect revenues to shrink faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Frontline.

Analysts are clearly in love with Frontline at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other flags we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

