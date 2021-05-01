Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Revenue Forecasts By 25%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Digital Turbine from its four analysts is for revenues of US$486m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 88% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 104% to US$0.90. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$388m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.83 in 2022. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a very substantial lift in revenue and a modest lift to earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqCM:APPS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Digital Turbine's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 66% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 30% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Digital Turbine to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Digital Turbine.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Digital Turbine analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

