Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Revenue Forecasts By 12%

Shareholders in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Cowen will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After this upgrade, Cowen's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.8b in 2021. This would be a major 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.6b in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:COWN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$55.80, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Cowen, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$68.00 and the most bearish at US$43.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Cowen's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 36% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 26% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cowen to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Cowen this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Cowen.

