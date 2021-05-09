Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Revenue Forecasts By 25%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the nine analysts covering Arvinas are now predicting revenues of US$22m in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 4.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$3.48. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$18m and losses of US$3.57 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGS:ARVN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$113, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Arvinas at US$150 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$94.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Arvinas' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Arvinas' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 5.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 31% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.1% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Arvinas is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Arvinas is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Arvinas.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Arvinas analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

