Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Revenue Forecasts By 33%

Celebrations may be in order for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Ardelyx too, with the stock up 33% to US$1.23 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the latest upgrade, the seven analysts covering Ardelyx provided consensus estimates of US$8.1m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 26% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 25% to US$1.00. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.0m and losses of US$1.01 per share in 2022. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGM:ARDX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

The consensus price target held steady at US$4.00 despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. Analysts seem to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ardelyx at US$7.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 4.2% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 21% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 15% annually. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Ardelyx is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around Ardelyx's prospects. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Ardelyx.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Ardelyx analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.