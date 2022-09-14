Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Revenue Forecasts By 4.6%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the six analysts covering AnaptysBio provided consensus estimates of US$12m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a concerning 49% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$4.29 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12m and losses of US$4.48 per share in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and losses per share. NasdaqGS:ANAB Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

The consensus price target fell 14%, to US$25.67, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AnaptysBio at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 74% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 49% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - AnaptysBio is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting AnaptysBio is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of AnaptysBio's future valuation. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at AnaptysBio.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple AnaptysBio analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.