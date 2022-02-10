Industry Analysts Just Made An Incredible Upgrade To Their Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the ten analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines are now predicting revenues of US$6.1b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 61% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$4.5b in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Agnico Eagle Mines, given the considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

NYSE:AEM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2022

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of US$69.20, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Agnico Eagle Mines, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$79.00 and the most bearish at US$60.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Agnico Eagle Mines' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Agnico Eagle Mines' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 46% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.9% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Agnico Eagle Mines to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Agnico Eagle Mines.

Analysts are clearly in love with Agnico Eagle Mines at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

