Industry Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Revenue Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Umpqua Holdings will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Could this be enough to reverse the market's pessimism for Umpqua Holdings? Shares are down 4.3% to US$20.25 in the last 7 days.

After the upgrade, the seven analysts covering Umpqua Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$1.4b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 9.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to descend 18% to US$1.59 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.58 in 2022. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:UMPQ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Umpqua Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Umpqua Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Umpqua Holdings.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Umpqua Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

