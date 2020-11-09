Industry Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Revenue Forecasts

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Orion Energy Systems has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a notable 14% to US$7.31 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Orion Energy Systems from its four analysts is for revenues of US$126m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$99m of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a chunky increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqCM:OESX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

The consensus price target rose 24% to US$11.56, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about Orion Energy Systems' prospects following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Orion Energy Systems analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.25. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Orion Energy Systems' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 14% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Orion Energy Systems to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Orion Energy Systems this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Orion Energy Systems.

Still got questions? We have analyst estimates for Orion Energy Systems going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.