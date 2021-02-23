Industry Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Expeditors International of Washington will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Expeditors International of Washington's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$11b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a credible 4.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 3.4% to US$4.27. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.11 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a decent improvement in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

NasdaqGS:EXPD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$91.64, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Expeditors International of Washington analyst has a price target of US$109 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$75.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Expeditors International of Washington's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 9.1% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 8.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Expeditors International of Washington is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Expeditors International of Washington.

