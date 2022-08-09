Industry Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Southwestern Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the 14 analysts covering Southwestern Energy, is for revenues of US$8.8b in 2022, which would reflect a stressful 24% reduction in Southwestern Energy's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$8.0b of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a nice increase in revenue forecasts.

NYSE:SWN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 42% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 20% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 5.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that Southwestern Energy's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting for revenues to shrink at a quicker rate than companies in the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Southwestern Energy.

Better yet, Southwestern Energy is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

