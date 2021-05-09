Industry Analysts Just Made A Notable Upgrade To Their MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from MicroStrategy's four analysts is for revenues of US$504m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$437m of revenue in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around MicroStrategy, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:MSTR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that MicroStrategy is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 3.3% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.7% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So although MicroStrategy's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for MicroStrategy this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at MicroStrategy.

Analysts are definitely bullish on MicroStrategy, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

