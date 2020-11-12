Industry Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 25% to US$21.73 in the last 7 days. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the five analysts covering Bonanza Creek Energy are now predicting revenues of US$387m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 65% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 60% to US$3.09. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$261m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.99 in 2021. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a great increase in revenue and a small increase to earnings per share estimates.

NYSE:BCEI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$30.17, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bonanza Creek Energy at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$21.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bonanza Creek Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Bonanza Creek Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Bonanza Creek Energy to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Bonanza Creek Energy.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.