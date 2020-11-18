Industry Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Revenue Forecasts

Shareholders in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from AC Immune's three analysts is for revenues of CHF68m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 326% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 22% to CHF0.67. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF45m and losses of CHF0.71 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGM:ACIU Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of CHF11.12, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on AC Immune, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF16.13 and the most bearish at CHF8.63 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting AC Immune's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AC Immune is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting AC Immune is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at AC Immune.

Analysts are clearly in love with AC Immune at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other risks we've identified .

