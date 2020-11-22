Industry Analysts Just Made A Dazzling Upgrade To Their Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Revenue Forecasts

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Inhibrx has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 25% to US$25.10 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Inhibrx, is for revenues of US$2.5m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 76% reduction in Inhibrx's sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$2.27. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.8m and losses of US$2.26 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 76% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.4% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 21% next year. It's pretty clear that Inhibrx's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Inhibrx is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Inhibrx.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Inhibrx analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

