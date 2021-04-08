Industry Analysts Just Made A Dazzling Upgrade To Their Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Revenue Forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After the upgrade, the three analysts covering Atea Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$1.2b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$681m in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a very substantial lift in revenue forecasts.

Additionally, the consensus price target for Atea Pharmaceuticals increased 19% to US$69.33, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analysts involved. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Atea Pharmaceuticals at US$82.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Atea Pharmaceuticals shareholders.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Atea Pharmaceuticals this year. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Better yet, Atea Pharmaceuticals is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

