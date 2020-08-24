Industries Qatar buys Qatar Fertilizer stake from QP in $1 bln deal

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Industries Qatar (IQ) IQCD.QA has bought Qatar Petroleum's 25% stake in Qatar Fertiliser Co (QAFCO) for $1 billion, the company said, transforming IQ into a 100% owner of the world’s largest single site urea producer.

The purchase of the stake in QAFCO is consistent with a strategy to build its presence and create value across the downstream sector, Industries Qatar said late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

